Pomperaug students accused of vandalism

SOUTHBURY — A small group of students vandalized a school bathroom in Pomperaug January 17.

According to a letter sent to parents from the school’s administration, the bathroom was vandalized with demeaning language and symbols of prejudice.

” In a district and community that has worked so hard over the past two years to improve our cultural awareness, celebrate differences, and foster respect for one another’s perspectives, the actions of these students is both disappointing and uncharacteristic of our students,” said Superintendent Joshua Smith a letter.

The school took appropriate actions to hold the student accountable.

