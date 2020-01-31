Public, informational hearing on tolls held Friday afternoon in Hartford

HARTFORD — People who are for and against the state implementing truck-only tolls will have a chance to be heard by legislators Friday afternoon.

Starting at 1 p.m., there will be a public, informational meeting regarding tolls. It will take place in room 1E in the Legislative Office Building.

Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Lamont were pushing for a special session on tolls before the 2020 regular session began.

A 32-page draft on tolls was released Monday.

Here are some main takeaways:

Tolls only apply to large commercial trucks.

The DOT commissioner will set initial rates between $6 and no more than $13.

A Transportation Policy Council would be established. The DOT would not be able to raise rates without approval from this council.

The bill calls for 12 toll gantries on Connecticut bridges that are in need of updates because of aging infrastructure.

The locations include I-84 in Waterbury near the Mixmaster junction with Route 8, I-84 in West Hartford, I-95 in Stamford, and I-95 at the Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

Republicans remain opposed to any proposal that brings tolls back to Connecticut’s highways.