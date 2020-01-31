× Quinnipiac University student arrested on drug charges

HAMDEN — Police say a Quinnipiac student was arrested Thursday following an investigation into illegal drug activity.

According to a release, Zachary Roberts, 20 is facing 2 counts of Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Hallucinogens, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police say an investigation led to the search of Robert’s vehicle.

Officers located and seized 45.3 grams of marijuana, 11 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 9.4 grams of cocaine and 26 Xanax pills, according to a release.

Roberts is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on February 13.