READ: ‘I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail,’ Fotis Dulos’ final words

FARMINGTON — FOX61 received the presumably last letter that Fotis Dulos wrote before he died from carbon monoxide poisoning Thursday.

In the letter provided by attorney Norm Pattis, Dulos maintains his innocence and also wrote that Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance.

Dulos wrote that everything else besides him being on Albany Avenue in Hartford has been fabricated. He also said that his attorney can explain why he was in Hartford that evening.

In the last few lines, Dulos thanks his family and friends. He directly apologizes to Anna Curry for her letting her down.

Dulos was found dead in his Farmington home Tuesday and then declared dead two days later.

Read the note below:

