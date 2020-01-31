× Reckless driver facing charges after injuring person, fleeing from scene of stolen car crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL — A man is behind bars following a two-car crash that resulted from his reckless driving, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the area of Main Street and Remain Drive at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Frederick Dart III was identified as one of the operators in the crash who was later located by officers on Shadow Lane, after fleeing the scene on foot to a wooded area behind a store on Main Street.

Police said in a release, Dart was traveling in his vehicle southbound on Main Street and crossed over the double line, into the northbound lane and striking the curb on the east side of the roadway.

His vehicle then became airborne, according to officers and struck a vehicle that was attempting to exit a private driveway.

The operator of the second vehicle was injured and transported to Middlesex Hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned later determined the vehicle Dart was operating had been stolen from West Hartford earlier Thursday.

Police said Dart also had three active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear.

Dart was arrested Thursday and is facing several charges, including: 2nd-degree Larceny, Interfering with Police, Criminal Impersonation, 2 counts of 2nd-degree Failure to Appear, Evading Responsibility, Operating without a License, Reckless Driving and Failure to Drive Right.

According to police, he was scheduled to appear in Middlesex Superior Court Friday.

Anyone with any information about the accident can contact the Cromwell Police Department at (860)-635-2256.