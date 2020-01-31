× Student that participated in Yale Model UN tests negative for coronavirus

NEW HAVEN — Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday morning that a student who had participated in Yale Model UN has tested negative for coronavirus. The student showed signs of being ill with influenza.

The Yale Model United Nations conference that draws high school students from around the world was shut down a day early over concerns about the coronavirus after the student from China fell ill with what is apparently the flu.

“We have just received information from the State Department of Public Health that the student participating in the Yale Model United Nations program has tested negative for coronavirus after lab testing with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” stated Mayor Elicker. “As a reminder, this is the flu season, and we all need to take preventative measures to reduce the spread of germs and respiratory virus. Our Health Department will continue to stay in communication with the State Department of Public Health regarding the coronavirus.”

The coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization on Thursday.

In Connecticut, there have been 23 flu-related deaths this season, with over 250 flu-related hospitalizations this week alone, according to the Department of Public Health.

It is recommended the people 65 years and older get a flu shot instead of a nasal spray vaccine. The nasal spray vaccine is only approved for use in non-pregnant individuals between the ages of 2-49 and is not effective for anyone over the age of 50. They can get any flu vaccine approved for use in that age group with no preference for any one vaccine over another.

There are regular flu shots that are approved for use in people 65 years and older and there also are two vaccines designed specifically for people 65 years and older.

