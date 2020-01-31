SUV breaches Mar-a-lago security; 2 in custody including Connecticut woman

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Law enforcement officials have identified the driver of the SUV that breached a security checkpoint at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw identified Friday’s intruder as 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild. Police were able to identify her by her Connecticut license.

Officers said they do not believe Roemhild intended to go into Mar-a-Lago.

Hannah Roemhild was taken into custody today after the pursuit and shooting outside Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/r7T0uwRaZj — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 31, 2020

He says she wasn’t “even remotely close to being able to get into what we call the inner perimeter” of the resort in Palm Beach. Bradshaw says Roemhild was impaired.

He says when officers first approached her, she was inside her car and would not respond when they tapped on the window. Officers finally smashed through the window glass and she drove away. She crashed through two checkpoints before authorities caught up to her.