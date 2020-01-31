VERIFY: 2020 Olympics scheduled to go on as planned despite coronavirus rumors

A headline from Japanese pop culture blog “Buzzap!” confused many readers, who thought it meant that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were being cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Soon enough, the rumor surrounding the cancellation of this year’s summer games spread onto Twitter and other social media around the world.

So what’s really happening to the Olympics? Is there a risk they don’t happen?

THE QUESTION

Is the International Olympic Committee cancelling the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

THE ANSWER

No, the International Olympic Committee confirmed to The Associated Press that they have “never discussed cancelling the games.”

WHAT WE FOUND

The claim is believed to have first surfaced after the “Buzzap!” article reported on a meeting between the IOC and the World Health Organization.

The IOC told the AP, “It is normal practice for the IOC to collaborate with all the main UN agencies, as necessary, in the lead up to the games and this naturally includes the WHO.”

In fact, the Tokyo Olympics Twitter account posted that the Olympics are a mere 175 days away just yesterday. Neither Tokyo 2020 nor the International Olympic Committee have suggested cancelling, postponing or moving the Olympics on their websites or social media accounts.