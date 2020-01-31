× ‘Wood Chipper Killer’ set to be free

SOUTHBURY — Richard Crafts, notoriously known as the “wood chipper killer,” is set to be a free man after serving 30 years of a 50-year sentence.

According to the Republican American, Crafts has lived in Bridgeport at the Isaiah House, which is a halfway house for convicts released from prison.

Crafts was found guilty of murdering his wife, Helle, and then shredding her remains in a wood chipper near Lake Zoar 33 years ago. He was sentenced for her murder in 1990.

Craft’s sentence did not include probation, which means by the summer of 2020, he will be free.