Annual “SouperBowl Saturday” raises $4,000 in Groton

GROTON - A Shoreline community is bringing people together with their annual "Souperbowl" Saturday. From Clam Chowder to Turkey Noodle, 17 shoreline restaurants gathered at the Groton Senior Center for a good cause.

"It’s my favorite event of the year. I absolutely love Souperbowl Saturday," says Jennifer Meakem, the Senior Center's Office Assistant.

More than 200 people gathered for the center's biggest event of the year, which takes place every Saturday before the Superbowl. From treating people with dementia to providing wellness programs, the Groton Senior Center is where seniors find everything they need in one location.

"I use the senior center a lot and they have a lot of great programs, so any way we can support them, we do," says Mystic resident Bernadette Beaney.

It’s the place where football brings people together to raise money for the programs at the center.

"Super Bowl Sunday is a time where a lot of people come together to celebrate and I think that having Superbowl Sunday weekend promotes for more individuals to want to come and join something like this," says Groton resident, Tomi Stanley.

This year's Souperbowl raised $4,000, which supports the center's programs and low cost meals for seniors on fixed incomes.

"Everybody gets together. It’s a good crowd. Everybody has a good time," says Waterford resident Richard Margolis.