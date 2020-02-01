Cloudy on Saturday with a chance of showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big storm will be passing offshore tonight into tomorrow. While it stays far out to sea, we could get brushed with enough moisture for a scattered rain or snow shower.

While most of Saturday looks dry, there could be a brief passing rain or snow shower during the day or at night.

Sunday could start with an early morning sprinkle or flurry. But the rest of the day looks partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday looks mild with highs in the 50s and lots of sun! Enjoy...because Wednesday through Friday of next week look kind of gross with off and on rain and maybe even a wintry mix at times with cold air lurking nearby.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered rain or snow shower. Lows: 30-35.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, chance for a passing for an early rain/snow shower, mostly cloudy. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Early sprinkle/flurry. Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 40s

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: Low-mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Mid-upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain/mix. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Rain/mix. High: Low 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli