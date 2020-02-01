× Coventry investigating fatal motor vehicle crash

COVENTRY – A little after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Coventry Police Department and North Coventry Fire Department responded to Boston Turnpike in the area of Lathrop Drive for reports of a one-car motor vehicle accident.

Once on scene, officers confirmed a one-car crash and located a victim on the side of the roadway suffering from serious physical injuries.

The operator was transported to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the operator is being withheld at this time until notification to the next of kin.

Boston Turnpike was closed for several hours but has since been re-opened.

If anyone has information regarding the crash, please contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331