Early morning crash kills one, injures two in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – At 1:27 this morning, Southington police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in the area of Orchard Lane.

A 2008 BMW was traveling east on the turnpike while a 2015 Subaru was traveling westbound when the BMW crossed the double yellow lines and collided with the Subaru.

The BMW overturned off of the roadway.

The driver, Vincent Fairbanks, 23, of Meriden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female occupant, Allissa Ducas, 21, of Meriden, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.

The operator of the Subaru, Toby Durgan, 63, of Southington, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Bradley Memorial Hospital.

This is being investigated by the Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are urged to contact Officer Chris Lamarre #374 by calling 860-624-0101 or by e-mailing clamarre@southingtonpolice.org.