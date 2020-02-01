× Motion filed by Fotis Dulos’ attorney to stop choosing a receiver for Farmington home

FARMINGTON – With the death of Fotis Dulos comes a lot of questions that still need to be answered.

Will the case still go to trial? What happens to the cases for Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney? What happens to Fotis Dulos’ civil cases? What happens to his mansion in Farmington?

Michael Habib, Dulos’ attorney in his civil cases against his mother-in-law, has filed a motion in Hartford Superior Court asking that the effort to appoint a receiver be stopped.

Habib states that Rena Dulos and the rest of Fotis Dulos’ family from Greece would like to remain in the house now that Fotis has passed.

The suit, which can be viewed here states that the home at 4 Farmington Crossing is their “safe haven” to mourn their loss.

The suit asks for the court to hold a hearing to see how to best proceed in choosing whom Fotis Dulos’ Farmington house should be given to.

No court date has been set in regards to this suit as of now.