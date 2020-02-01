AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Norwalk man arrested for assault; previously arrested on weapons charges in potential mass shooting investigation

Posted 1:16 PM, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 11:33PM, February 1, 2020

Brandon Wagshol was charged with assault, February 1, 2020 (Norwalk PD)

NORWALK – Police arrested a man on assault charges Saturday, who already faces charges of possessing high capacity ammunition magazines.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, Norwalk Police were called to 11 Bedford Avenue for a reports of a dispute.

On arrival, Norwalk police saw that Brandon Wagshol, 22, had pushed an individual inside the residence, damaging a wall.

The victim also had a laceration on their head which was caused when Wagshol hit the victim with a pipe.

Officers did recover a two-foot pipe on the scene and submitted it into evidence.

Wagshol was detained without incident upon officers’ arrival on scene.

Wagshol is charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Mischief and was held on $500,000 bond.

He is due in court on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Wagshol faces four counts of illegal possession of large capacity ammunition magazines, which he admits to purchasing in New Hampshire, but said he only did so because he takes part in fire arms training with his father. His attorney says police were concerned by a couple of memes Wagshol reposted.

Court documents revealed that Wagshol was investigated in the past for reportedly threatening his classmates. In 2008, a parent at Wagshol’s school called the police department saying students heard him talking about stabbing and shooting people. In 2010, police investigated a threatening Facebook profile.

