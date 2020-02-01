× Suspect in Westerly homicide arrested in Groton after falling through ceiling

GROTON – 31-year-old Louis Seignious’s attempts to escape the law all came crashing down on Saturday.

Seignious, of Norwich, is accused of killing his cousin in Westerly, Rhode Island last week. Just before 4 p.m. last Saturday, at an apartment house on Marriott Avenue, Seignious allegedly shot and killed his 28-year-old cousin, Vincent Sebastian of Ledyard.

Westerly alerted Mashantucket Tribal Police to be on the look out for Seignious’ car. Seignious’ family is a member of the Mashantucket tribal nation.

Tribal Police spotted him, but Seignious abandoned his vehicle in Ledyard, triggering a police robocall and multi-agency search. Police had no luck, and Seignious has remained on the run for the past week.

But at about 5 p.m. this Saturday, his attempts to remain hidden fell apart. Literally. Groton City Police Chief Michael Spellman said Seignious had entered a heating duct in the Branford Manor complex. Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said “He climbed into an attic and fell through the ceiling into another apartment.”

Groton City Police apprehended Seignious, and Lacey and other Westerly investigators arrived at the police department Saturday evening to interview him, and start the process of bringing him back to Rhode Island. “Thank god the search is over,” said Chief Lacey. “It puts me at ease.”

Meanwhile, Seignious is being held on a $1,000,000 court-set bond, according to Groton City Police.