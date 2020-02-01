× Travel restrictions to fight spreading of coronavirus begin Sunday

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration announced a ban on foreign national travel for those who have been in China within the last 14 days, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Friday. The toughest restrictions will be on those who were at the epicenter of the outbreak.

Azar said “Any U.S. citizen returning to the United States who has been in Hubei Province in the previous 14 days will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine… Any U.S. citizen returning to the United States who has been in the rest of mainland China within the previous 14 days will undergo proactive entry health screening at a select number of ports of entry and up to 14 days of monitored self-quarantine.”

Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, said all flights from China to the U.S. will go through seven airports. “Those airports are JFK, Chicago’s O’Hare, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Atlanta, Honolulu, and LAX.”

The restrictions are even more tight for international travelers coming to America. “The United States, Azar said, is “temporarily suspending the entry into the United States of foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the 2019 novel coronavirus.”

Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled in China in the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States.

The ban will be in effect beginning at 5 p.m. ET Sunday. The basis for the temporary ban, Dr. Anthony Fauci told reporters, is “the unknown of the aspects of this particular outbreak.”

The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved a request from HHS for the possible use of military facilities to accommodate 1,000 people who may have subject to that 14-day quarantine.

A Defense Department statement said HHS would be responsible for all care, transportation and security of the evacuees. The four military facilities chosen for quarantine are in California, Colorado and Texas.

More than 11,900 people have been infected globally, the vast majority of them in China.