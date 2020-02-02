Enfield resident wins $500,000 in Super Bowl half time contest

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 9:34 PM, February 2, 2020, by

An Enfield resident won $500,000 in a Super Bowl half time contest, Sunday.

Playing in the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares game, David L. from Enfield was selected as one of two grand prize winners and won $500,000 that the company said he can put toward the purchase of a home, according to the company. The winner’s last name was not made public.

$500,000 grand prize winners were named at halftime and at the end of the game, respectively. The Enfield winner was announced as a winner at halftime.

