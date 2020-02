× Latinas got loud: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira bring the heat in flawless Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought serious girl power to the Super Bowl halftime show. The ladies brought the heat with some of their biggest hit songs.

Shakira kicked off the festivities in a red sequined outfit surrounded by matching dancers. The 43-year-old singer started the night with her hit sang a medley of her best songs, including “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” She was joined by Bad Bunny for a cover of Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

Lopez followed Shakira’s stunning performance with a rendition of her classic “Jenny From The Block” before launching into a medley that included “Ain’t It Funny,” “Waiting for Tonight” and “On the Floor.” J Balvin joined the 50-year-old for a rendition of “Mi Gente.” The singer had two stunning outfits, one black leather and one silver beaded. Lopez also showed off her “Hustlers” pole dance moves.

Lopez’s daughter Emme made a surprise appearance, belting a rendition of “Let’s Get Loud” with her mother. For the duet, Lopez changed into a large feather jacket featuring a Puerto Rican flag on one side and a United States flag on the other. Shakira played drums during the mother/daughter duet before joining the duo for a mashup of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka.”

Lopez and Shakira have spent months preparing for the performance, which is one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. The pair were announced as Super Bowl performers in September 2019.

Previous halftime show performers have included Beyonce, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Madonna.