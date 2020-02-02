× Mahomes runs in, Chiefs take 7-3 lead

MIAMI — The Chiefs took a risk and wound up with a touchdown. After Damien Williams got four yards on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 5, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran it in for the game’s first TD with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter as Kansas City took a 7-3 lead over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Robbie Gould kicked a 38-yard field goal with 7:57 left in the opening quarter, and San Francisco has taken a quick 3-0 lead over Kansas City. The Chiefs have now given up the first score in all three of their playoff games this season.

Demi Lovato got the Super Bowl off to a perfect start.

Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during which U.S. soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet.

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America.”

On football’s biggest day, they took time to remember a basketball legend.

The Chiefs and 49ers finished their warmups before the Super Bowl and lined up at their respective 24-yard lines — a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Bryant wore No. 24 in his final 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Running back LeSean McCoy is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs as they play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The veteran joined the team earlier this season, but he fell out of favor down the stretch and was inactive for a series of late-season games.

That leaves the Chiefs with only Damien Williams and sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson at the position.

The Chiefs and 49ers both started the season in Florida, and now ended the season in Florida.

Kansas City opened with a Week 1 win at Jacksonville. San Francisco’s run to the Super Bowl started with a Week 1 win at Tampa Bay. And they were meeting in Miami Gardens on Sunday night to decide the NFL title.

The 49ers are dressing four running backs for the first time this postseason with Jeff Wilson Jr. active as insurance because Tevin Coleman is nursing a shoulder injury.

Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida are the other two running backs.

Kickoff of Super Bowl 54 is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Weather for the NFL's biggest game is expected to be perfect.

It was five years ago that the Royals brought home a championship to Kansas City, and now the players who were part of the 2015 World Series team are pulling for the Chiefs to deliver another parade.

The Chiefs are bidding for their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly has a tradition of running the stairs inside the stadium before games, and not even fans trickling into Hard Rock Stadium or the perplexed Super Bowl security staff was stopping him Sunday.

Miami is playing host to the Super Bowl for the 11th time and Hard Rock Stadium has been the site of six of them. But it might seem like that Miami has plenty of stadiums, because whenever the Super Bowl comes back there's a different name on the building that the Miami Dolphins call home.