Manchester’s Chuckles predicts an early spring

MANCHESTER --The official Connecticut state groundhog had a very important job to do Sunday morning. Dozens of kids woke up extra early to be at the Lutz Children's Museum to see Chuckles make her prediction.

Chuckles is blind, so she relied on other senses to tell us if we can expect six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

"She’s going to use her sense of hearing and her great sense of smell to help predict the weather," said Ashley Little, the animal program curator at the museum.

Chuckles also got some help from her friend Phoebe the hedgehog. "The origin of groundhogs day does come from Europe where they use hedgehogs," said Little.

Kids were pretty split on whether they preferred winter or spring. Jack DiFilippo of East Hartford said he likes spring. "Because I like to go in the pool," he said.

While Angela Bowne of Bolton said she looks forward to winter. "Because that means more snow days," she said.

When it came time for the big announcement they were all still pretty excited. Chuckles predicted an early spring. Luckily, Manchester Mayor Jay Moran could understand what she had to say.

"Once you take the oath as mayor you can automatically translate groundhog speak, it’s awesome," he said.

He was also able to translate her prediction for the Super Bowl. "She’s going with the Kansas City Chiefs today," said Moran.

Chuckles ended the morning with a well-deserved nap.