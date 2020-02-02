Real People with Stan Simpson: Two NFL players talk leadership, football, and the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this Super Sunday, Stan talks with two CT natives who know all about the NFL. One earned a Super Bowl ring in 2001. The other is currently playing with the Buffalo Bills.Tebucky Jones is the Head Football Coach at New Britain High, his alma mater. He played 7 years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots.Julian Stanford is an NFL veteran. He currently plays with the Buffalo Bills, and he's a product of Bloomfield High school.Listen in as they talk about life in the NFL, the excitement of the Super Bowl – and reflect on the recent death of Kobe Bryant.

