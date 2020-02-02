Real People with Stan Simpson: Two NFL players talk leadership, football, and the Super Bowl

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
On this Super Sunday, Stan talks with two CT natives who know all about the NFL. One earned a Super Bowl ring in 2001. The other is currently playing with the Buffalo Bills.
Tebucky Jones is the Head Football Coach at New Britain High, his alma mater. He played 7 years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots.
Julian Stanford is an NFL veteran. He currently plays with the Buffalo Bills, and he's a product of Bloomfield High school.
Listen in as they talk about life in the NFL, the excitement of the Super Bowl – and reflect on the recent death of Kobe Bryant.


