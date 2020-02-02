Sunday starts off with light precipitation, beautiful by game time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today could start with a sprinkle or flurry. But the rest of the day looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday looks mild with highs in the 50s and lots of sun! The pick of the week at this point. Enjoy...because then its going to get bumpy. Tuesday could start off with some early showers before drying out under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s-50 degrees.

Then Wednesday through Friday of next week look kind of gross with off and on rain and maybe even a wintry mix at times with cold air lurking nearby.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Early sprinkle/flurry. Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 40s

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: Low-mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: Mid-upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain/mix. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Rain/mix. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain/Mix. High: Low 40s

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

