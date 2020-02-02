× Teams have arrived at stadium for Super Bowl 54

MIAMI — Game day has arrived, and the caravans carrying San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have pulled into Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff of Super Bowl 54 is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Weather for the NFL’s biggest game is expected to be perfect.

There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida — where the temperature is a bit unseasonable by South Florida standards.

Forecasters say it’ll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.

It was five years ago that the Royals brought home a championship to Kansas City, and now the players who were part of the 2015 World Series team are pulling for the Chiefs to deliver another parade.

The Chiefs are bidding for their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.