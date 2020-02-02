The Real Story: Rep. Joe Courtney on impeachment, and possible diversion of sub base funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2nd District Congressman Joe Courtney (D), who joined other House Democrats in supporting the charges of Abuse of Power and Obstructing Congress, comments on the impeachment trial in the Senate. (At the time of our interview, the Senate had not yet voted whether to hear from other witnesses, including former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, before taking their final vote.)

Courtney also expressed concern that funds already set aside to build a new pier at Sub Base New London (to handle the new generation of longer submarines) might be diverted by President Trump to help pay for his US-Mexico border wall.