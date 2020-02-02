The Real Story: Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A special session of Connecticut’s General Assembly, to consider Governor Lamont’s “tolls” bill was canceled this week and will be saved for the “regular” session, which gets underway on Wednesday.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) joins us to warn of big problems he detected in the latest version of the tolls legislation. He claims the bill still leaves open the possibility of extending tolls to cars and other vehicles, (besides tractor-trailer trucks) and he doesn’t like the provision that allows for toll rates to be raised at any time -- without the involvement of lawmakers.

Further, he accuses the governor of trying to “buy votes” for the bill by expanding the state’s bond plan, which allows for more money to be borrowed to finance projects in lawmakers’ districts.