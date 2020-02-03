× Two people dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

All classes were canceled Monday at the Commerce campus.

WFAA

Two people were killed Monday and a third person was wounded after a shooting in a residence hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.

The shooting occurred in Pride Rock residence hall, the school said in a post on Twitter.

The wounded victim has been taken to a hospital, the school said.

The school canceled classes for the day and evening and recommended that students, faculty and staff shelter in place as a precaution. The shelter in place was lifted a little less than two hours later.

Police are actively investigating, the school said.

Commerce is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas.

Active criminal investigation at Pride Rock. Shelter in place until further notice. All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus. Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020