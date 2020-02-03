× Attorney: Mar-a-Lago checkpoint crasher is mentally ill

A defense attorney for the Connecticut opera singer who drew gunfire while driving through checkpoints outside President Donald Trump’s Florida home says she is mentally ill.

The attorney for Hannah Roemhild told a Palm Beach County judge Monday that she had stopped taking her medication, causing Friday’s wild car chase.

Roemhild will be examined by a psychologist and will remain jailed pending a future hearing.

She is charged with aggravated assault. Authorities say she drove her rented SUV at Secret Service agents and sheriff’s deputies at the checkpoints.

She was being chased by a highway patrol trooper who thought she was drunk.