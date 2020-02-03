Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: Jay-Z and Beyonce watch from courtside during Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fl. — Video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl has surfaced online.

TMZ posted the video Sunday of the celebrity couple sitting along with daughter Blue Ivy at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jay-Z, a co-producer of the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, announced his Roc Nation company had entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activism last year.

The rapper received immediate backlash since he had become one of the biggest supporters of Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of blacks by police officers.

