AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Brent’s Got Your Back: Tax ID Theft Scam

Posted 5:42 PM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 06:14PM, February 3, 2020

If you have any consumer issues, a scam or a warnings for Brent, email him at BRENT@fox61.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.