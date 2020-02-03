× Bridgeport man arrested after crash injuring CT state trooper, several others

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man is facing several charges following a serious car crash last year that left several people injured, including a CT state trooper.

According to State Police, 33-year-old Joseph Buzzanca turned himself in Monday on an active warrant following the crash on June 16, when officials said he was driving under the influence.

The arrest warrant notes Trooper Gregory Sawicki was on patrol around 2:30 a.m. when he noticed a stopped Ford Mustang with its lights and sirens on along I-95 North in Fairfield.

Trooper Sawicki was pulled behind the vehicle when Buzzanca’s Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the back of the cruiser, causing it to rear-end the stopped vehicle on the side of the road, police say.

According to officials, three occupants of the Mustang were treated for minor injuries.

Trooper Sawicki suffered a concussion, three broken ribs, bone impingement of the right shoulder and hip and a torn left rotator cuff.

Police say Buzzanca was driving between 70 and 75 mph and did not apply the brakes before striking the cruiser.

Buzzanca has been charged with Failure to Use a Seatbelt, Failure To Drive In The Proper Lane, Illegal Operation Of A Motor Vehicle Under The Influence Of Drugs Or Alcohol, Reckless Driving, Failure To Reduce Speed Or Move Over For Emergency Vehicle and Second-Degree Assault With A Motor Vehicle.

His bond was set at $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 11.