× Bridgeport man charged with manslaughter following victim’s August fentanyl overdose

NORWALK — A Bridgeport man turned himself in Monday on an active warrant that charged him with manslaughter following an overdose incident back in August.

Police determined 29-year-old Charlie Castillo sold narcotics to a victim who died from the use of cocaine/fentanyl on August 31.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after police responded to reports of an unconscious individual at a Norwalk residence.

The individual died later in the day, despite rescue efforts.

During investigation, officers located suspect narcotic paraphernalia. Detectives were later able to determine Castillo was the seller.

Castillo has been charged with 2nd degree Manslaughter, Sale of Narcotics is being held on a $500,000 court set bond. He is set to appear in court Monday.

Norwalk Police Department encourages all persons who struggle with substance abuse or drug addiction to reach out for help by calling 2-1-1, or by going online to http://www.211ct.org.