Celebrations and proposals at Super Bowl party in Manchester

For some people, the Super Bowl calls for more than just celebrating football. A Super Bowl proposal right before half time at Elicit Brewing in Manchester brought cheers and tears from family and friends.

“I thought it was perfect because all our friends were gonna be here,” says Edgar Diaz. “It’s the Super Bowl. Why not?”

Other people celebrated with friends, too.

I’m with my friends (who are videotaping), but “They’re my favorite part and watching the game,” says Giovanna Cammuso.

And while New England may not be the highlight, there’s still plenty of competition in the crowd.

“We’re both the 49ers,” says Natalie Hornberger, with her now-fiance, Diaz.

“The Chiefs,” predicted another fan.

“49ers are gonna win. They’re gonna pull through. Jimmy Garoppolo, he’s got it, he’s got it,” said Cole Allen, of Cromwell.

Something everyone can root for is of course the commercials.

“There’s always different ones out there. I like to see what’s going on, so definitely commercials,” says Allen.