Demi Lovato and Patrick Mahomes tweeted about being in the Super Bowl — when they were teenagers

Patrick Mahomes and Demi Lovato tweeted years ago about big Super Bowl dreams.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says “I’m going to Disney World” after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs,” the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs tweeted in 2013, when he was just 17 years old.

“One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” the platinum-selling singer tweeted in 2010, when she too was 17.

At Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, both Mahomes and Lovato saw those dreams come true, proving that you can speak, erm … tweet, your wildest ambitions into existence.

Patrick Mahomes overcame a 10-point deficit against the San Francisco 49ers to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The 24-year-old also became the one of the youngest players ever to win Super Bowl MVP.

And finally, he got to say the phrase he’d dreamed of saying all his life: “I’m going to Disney World!”

Disney Parks sweetened the deal and pledged to donate $1 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on his behalf.

Meanwhile, before Demi Lovato took the stage to deliver a powerful rendition of the National Anthem on Sunday, she shared a screenshot of her old tweet on Instagram.

“Dreams really do come true y’all,” she wrote in the caption.