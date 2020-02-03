DES MOINES, Iowa — Communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement Monday night that the delay is, in part, the result of the party reporting three sets of data for the first time.

McClure says the party has data so far from “around 25%” of the state’s 1,765 precincts and “and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”

The Iowa Democratic Party says it is experiencing a delay in reporting results from the first-in-the nation caucuses because of unspecified “quality checks.”

The Iowa Dems decided to report three sets of results: tallies for the “first alignment” and “final alignment,” as well as each candidate’s total of “state delegate equivalents.” Previously, only each candidate’s ultimate number of state convention delegates had been reported.There are signs of strong turnout at the Iowa caucuses as Democrats begin choosing the party’s nominee to take on President Donald Trump.

At a caucus site in downtown Iowa City, hundreds of people were waiting to sign in or register to vote in lines that snake out the door and down the block.

The Democratic county party chairman in Polk County, Iowa’s largest county, says the party printed tens of thousands of extra voter registration forms but some sites are running out.

“This caucus is gonna be the big one,” he says.

A Democratic presidential campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, and narrowed but not yet clarified the field of challengers to Trump, arrived at its first big decision day on Monday with the Iowa caucuses.

By day’s end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucuses in the contest to challenge Trump.

Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment.

The top four candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Caucus voting began across the state as Democrats balance their desire for fundamental change with their craving to defeat Trump.

Nearly a dozen Democratic White House contenders are still vying for the chance to take on the president in November. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have been expected to provide some clarity for what has been a muddled nomination fight, but that remains to be seen.

At 7 p.m. Central time on Monday, voters gathered at more than 1,700 sites throughout Iowa and began declaring support for their preferred candidate. They then will participate in “alignment,” which allows supporters of eliminated candidates to choose again.

For the first time this year, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results: tallies for the “first alignment” and “final alignment,” as well as each candidate’s total of “state delegate equivalents.” Previously, only each candidate’s ultimate number of state convention delegates has been reported.

The Associated Press will declare the winner based on the number of state delegate equivalents.

Polls suggest Sanders may have a narrow lead, but any of the top four candidates could score victory in the unpredictable caucus system.

Sanders won the first satellite caucus on Monday. The Wapello County Democrats reported that he won at the first satellite caucus location in Ottumwa, with a majority of caucusgoers standing in his favor.

In a Facebook post, the group wrote “these were the first votes cast in the United States for President.”

President Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses in a largely symbolic vote, as he was facing no significant opposition.

Still, Trump’s campaign was using Monday’s contest to test its organizational strength, deploying Cabinet secretaries, top Republican officials and Trump family members to the state.

Caucus goers check in at a caucus at Roosevelt High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP

Overseas, Paris is one of just three satellite caucus locations outside the U.S. and drew the biggest number of expat Iowans.

Voters came from Egypt, Italy, London and Amsterdam to gather in the French capital and choose their Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

Some are serving at U.S military bases. Some are studying abroad. Some had never met another Iowan abroad until Monday night.