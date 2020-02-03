FIRST ON FOX: Pictures surface from inside garage of Dulos’ Farmington home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON — FOX61 was first to obtain photographs from inside the garage where Fotis Dulos attempted to end his life.

Monday marked another day of firsts in the Fotis Dulos saga.

FOX61 got our first look inside the garage and we got our first look at Anna Curry. Curry is Fotis’ best friend who spent more than $100,000 to keep him free on bond.

Curry allegedly answered the door when court appointed conservator Rob Giuffria, escorted by Farmington Police, came knocking on Saturday.

“Knocked on the door with the Farmington police and the occupants were reluctant to come out. When the finally did come out, I met with Anna Curry,” said Giuffria. “I asked them, when can you be out of the house? Being sensitive to the fact that they are grieving and they lost a loved one. The response I got was by the end of the week they thought they could be out.”

Curry is living in the home at 4 Jefferson Crossing with Fotis’ sister Rena Dulos. They are using the home as a safe haven while they plan the final affairs of Fotis Dulos.

FOX61 learned Monday that Fotis will be buried in Greece. A new motion field late Monday by attorneys for the estate for Hilliard Farber says they were not aware family was staying at the home. It says they will allow it as long as they vacate by Friday, take care of the property and return the key.

Giuffria snapped pictures of two key holes which he says will need to be changed once the home is secured. He took pictures of the SUV that Fotis left running, he photographed the doors that first responders breached to get to Fotis just prior to administering CPR, and he captured a BMW sedan.

In response to the release of the photos Norm Pattis said, “This adds a level of scum to the case that is difficult to fathom.”

Who will ultimately be in charge of the property is up for debate?

Giuffria is the choice of the Farber Estate. But the Dulos Defense team wants Steffen Reich of Pinnacle Real Estate Group to be the conservator.

The defense claims Giufrria can’t be impartial — in part — because he has testified against Mr. Dulos in past civil proceedings.

“In my opinion his testimony was not truthful. In my opinion he was adverse to Mr. Dulos in those particular cases. I think a receivership should be conducted by a party that is impartial," said Dulos Civil Defense Attorney William Murray.

The defense motion claims Giuffria owes Mr. Dulos money. Giuffria recalled an intense interaction between he and Dulos.

“We actually had a little bit of fireworks before a deposition one day. He was pretty intense. He got in my face and said you owe my money and you are going to pay me," Giuffria said.

According to Giuffria, Fotis Dulos wanted Michelle Troconis to get paid to market the Farmington home when Dulos hired Giuffria to list it in early 2019.

“I don’t owe him any money," said Giuffria. "What happened is Michele Troconis, Fotis was looking for a way to employ her when she was living in the house and he asked that I pay her $3,000 in order to help with the marketing of 4 Jefferson and other properties.”

Attorney for both Dulos and Farber talked with a Hartford Superior Court Judge via phone Monday afternoon to try and hammer out a legal path forward.

Giuffria claims he has nothing to gain as the conservator of the home. His role is to make sure the home is secured and taken care of so that it will not suffer vandalism or damage from a utility shut off.

FOX61 also learned Monday through court documents that Fotis Dulos owes more than $1,000 to a home heating company for propane delivery.

