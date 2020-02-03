× Geno wears Kobe jersey as UConn Huskies fall at Gampel for first time since 2013

STORRS — In a game between two of the top five teams in the country, Oregon won in convincing fashion Monday night.

The #4 Huskies fell to the #3 Ducks, with the Oregon soundly handing UConn its second lost on the season with a final score of 74 -56. This is the first lost for the Huskies at the Gampel Pavilion since 2013.

Geno wore a #8 Kobe jersey on the sideline to honor the late Laker who died last Sunday, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The Huskies were led by Crystal Dangerfield’s 19 points on the night. Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard led the Ducks behind a 12 rebound, 22 point night.

Up next the Huskies will return to conference play to take on the Memphis Tigers and then head toward a big match-up next week against the #1 South Carolina Gamecocks.

