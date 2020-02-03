× Guests of Connecticut congressional delegation at State of the Union

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said Monday Christopher Reeb, the uncle of Marine Staff Sergeant Tyler Reeb, will be his guest for the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Tyler Reeb, a decorated Marine Corps sniper who grew up in New Canaan, Connecticut, took his own life in October following multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, including leading more than 100 combat missions against the Taliban. Christopher Reeb is from Weston.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said Newtown resident Bridget Sclafani will join her as a guest to the State of the Union address Tuesday. Bridget lost her husband, Paul, to brain cancer in 2018. During his treatment, they fought with insurance companies who denied services for his treatment and care. After Paul’s passing, Bridget started a foundation in his honor to fund research and help other families battling cancer and dealing with insurance companies.

Congressman Jim Himes said he will be joined at the State of the Union Address Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. Shatterproof is a nation-leading nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in United States by transforming addiction treatment, shattering stigma of addiction, advocating for federal and state policy change and payer reform, and supporting and educating the community.