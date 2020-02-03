× Hamden police looking for suspects who carjacked 92-yr-old man

HAMDEN — Hamden police are looking for two suspects who carjacked 92-yr-old man on Saturday.

Police were called to 22 Warner Street for the report of a stolen motor vehicle. They said a 92 year-old Hamden resident was in his car looking for scrap wood inside of dumpsters. They said the elderly victim was“flagged down” by two black males, mid-teens, dressed in black colored clothing. One of the teens opened the driver’s side door, grabbed the victim and threw him onto the ground. The teens then got into the car and fled eastbound towards Warren Street.

There were no reported injuries.

On Sunday, police found the car on Third Street. Officers have developed information and hope to make an arrest soon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kyle Sampognaro of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.