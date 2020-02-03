Hamden residents call for accountability over racist play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN - The steps in front of Town Hall had over two dozen residents calling for accountability and equality. Their biggest concern had nothing to do with race, rather accountability from town officials for the treatment and safety of their students.

"This is about bullying," said Dr. Carmen Parker. "The play might’ve been the spark but bullying was the flame that does not have a race whatsoever."

Bullying that Dr. Parker says had to do with Hamden School officials not taking the proper action after her concerns over a school play.

"We approached the administration one-on-one for three days with no response, no apology, no remorse, no recognition before I ever spoke media," said Dr. Parker.

Dr. Parker’s bi-racial daughter was one of two African-American students cast as slaves in a 5th-grade school play at West Woods School in Hamden.

Rachel Grabarz was suspended for the play that school officials say was not part of the approved curriculum.

"I am on board with any method of teaching that breaks it down to fifth-grade language," said Dr. Parker/ "This is a very heavy topic but it’s the reverence for it that is missing."

Dr. Parker says they met with the teacher her daughter calls one of her favorites to discuss what happened. She says Grabarz took full ownership and wanted to make the situation right. That was not the same response Dr. Parker got from the rest of the school administration. She says their inaction led to the prolonged bullying that brought her daughter home in tears.

"She even mentioned to me that Dad, school is a place I’m supposed to go and learn and be happy and that’s all I want for my child," said Josh Parker.

The head of the Hamden Legislative Council apologized on behalf of the board during their meeting for the handling of the situation and for those affected by it.

"We have to accept the fact that there is a lot of challenging, daunting, and uncomfortable work to be done," said Mick McGarry.

The board says they have much to learn and want to improve with suggestions from the community. Part of that action comes from a task force Mayor Curt Leng began putting together a couple of months ago. The members of the group are from major social organizations in town with the goal of improving community relations.

Dr. Parker says she’s reached out to Mayor Leng about this topic but he has not addressed her directly.

41.383878 -72.902606