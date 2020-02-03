AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Hartford Police investigate fatal stabbing; person of interest identified by police

Posted 7:28 PM, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 08:32PM, February 3, 2020

HARTFORD -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Monday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the area of Bellevue Street.

Police have identified John Satkunas as a person of interest, wanted for questioning. Police reported around 10:45 a.m. that Satkunas had been found by the Fugitive Task Force and was taken into Hartford PD Major Crimes Division.

The victim was identified as 52 year-old Francisco Aponte.

This is the third homicide in Hartford for 2020.

Police also said it appears that the stabbing was not a random act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.