Hartford Police investigate fatal stabbing; person of interest identified by police

HARTFORD -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Monday night.
According to police, the stabbing happened in the area of Bellevue Street.
Police have identified John Satkunas as a person of interest, wanted for questioning. Police reported around 10:45 a.m. that Satkunas had been found by the Fugitive Task Force and was taken into Hartford PD Major Crimes Division.
The victim was identified as 52 year-old Francisco Aponte.
This is the third homicide in Hartford for 2020.
Police also said it appears that the stabbing was not a random act.
The investigation remains ongoing.
41.783972 -72.673035