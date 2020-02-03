Hartford Police investigate fatal stabbing; person of interest identified by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Monday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the area of Bellevue Street.

Police have identified John Satkunas as a person of interest, wanted for questioning. Police reported around 10:45 a.m. that Satkunas had been found by the Fugitive Task Force and was taken into Hartford PD Major Crimes Division.

The victim was identified as 52 year-old Francisco Aponte.

This is the third homicide in Hartford for 2020.

Police also said it appears that the stabbing was not a random act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Homicide investigation-stabbing, 286 Bellevue Street. Unidentified adult male victim. Inside scene. MCD & CSD detectives on their way. Lt. Boisvert will meet media at Bellevue/Pavillion @ 8:30p. More info as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/C9CSvoBH8J — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 4, 2020