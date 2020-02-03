Hartford Police investigate fatal stabbing; person of interest identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Monday night.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the area of Bellevue Street.

Police have identified John Satkunas as a person of interest, wanted for questioning. Although there's no warrant for his arrest, police say Satukunas should be considered armed and dangerous, and for people to call 911 if he's been seen.

This is the third homicide in Hartford for 2020.

Police also said it appears that the stabbing was not a random act.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Homicide investigation-stabbing, 286 Bellevue Street. Unidentified adult male victim. Inside scene. MCD & CSD detectives on their way. Lt. Boisvert will meet media at Bellevue/Pavillion @ 8:30p. More info as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/C9CSvoBH8J — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 4, 2020