Inside look at Fotis Dulos’ Farmington home

FARMINGTON — We are getting an inside look at the conditions at Fotis Dulos’ home as the parties battle in court over who will take care of the property.

The photos, which FOX61 was first to obtain, show the garage and the Chevrolet Suburban where Dulos was found after attempting to take his life; damage to the garage door, damage to a window on a door leading into the garage; damages to two door locks, and a BMW M3 in the driveway. The photos were provided by Tea Leaf Realty.

After Fotis Dulos’ suicide attempt on January 28th, Hartford Superior Court appointed Robert M. Giuffria Jr. the receiver of the property for the limited purpose of securing and maintaining the property.

Michael Habib, Dulos’ attorney in his civil cases against his mother-in-law, has filed a motion in Hartford Superior Court asking that the effort to appoint a receiver be stopped.

Habib states that Rena Dulos and the rest of Fotis Dulos’ family from Greece would like to remain in the house now that Fotis has passed.

The suit, which can be viewed here states that the home at 4 Farmington Crossing is their “safe haven” to mourn their loss.

The suit asks for the court to hold a hearing to see how to best proceed in choosing whom Fotis Dulos’ Farmington house should be given to.