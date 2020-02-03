‘Look for the Good Project’ generates messages of kindness at Willington school

WILLINGTON — A campaign of gratitude spent two weeks at Center Elementary School in Willington.

The goal? To help children understand how they can deal with ‘toxic stress’. That stress can lead to issues with development, mental health, addiction, violence, and other poor choices.

The “Look for the Good Project” made a stop at Center Elementary from January 17th to January 31st.

With the 240 students in the school, they expected to generate around 2,400 messages of gratitude and numerous acts of kindness. All those messages were displaced on their ‘Gratitude Wall’.

“Look for the Good Project” is a non-profit that has served around 150,000 children in the last three years. They say they’ve generated around two million messages in 35 states.

