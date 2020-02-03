× Massachusetts woman suppose to host Super Bowl party, goes missing

GLOUCHESTER, Mass. — Police are looking for a woman who went missing before she was supposed to host a Super Bowl party.

According to WCVB, Abbie Flynn, was last seen after going on a walk Sunday.

Flynn, 59, of East Glouchester, was set to host a Super Bowl party at her home. When her guests arrived, she was not home.

Flynn’s children where away at college, while her husband was in Texas. He is returning to Massachusetts.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-283-1212.

