Mild, partly cloudy Monday

Today looks beautiful (for those of you who don’t like cold or snow). Look for highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees with a good amount.

Monday is pick of the week at this point. Enjoy…because it’s all downhill from here. Tuesday will be cooler with the chance for a few showers.

Then Wednesday through Friday looks unsettled. Wednesday will feature some light rain or snow but we’re not expecting enough to cause big issues.

Thursday is a bigger concern. We’re still trying to figure out precipitation type but right now it looks like a quick burst of snow changing to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, followed by a change to all rain. Yuck!

Then on Friday it looks like “just” a cold rain. So this will be a long-duration mess for us this week.

There’s another window for storminess this weekend. But 7 days out it’s way too soon to be nervous or excited about anything just yet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 45-50.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 29-33.

TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance light rain/mix. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Snow changing to a wintry mix then rain. High: Mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain. High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

