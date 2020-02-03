Mild, partly cloudy Monday

Today looks beautiful (for those of you who don’t like cold or snow). Look for highs in the 40s to around 50 degrees with a good amount.
Monday is pick of the week at this point. Enjoy…because it’s all downhill from here. Tuesday will be cooler with the chance for a few showers.
Then Wednesday through Friday looks unsettled. Wednesday will feature some light rain or snow but we’re not expecting enough to cause big issues.
Thursday is a bigger concern. We’re still trying to figure out precipitation type but right now it looks like a quick burst of snow changing to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, followed by a change to all rain. Yuck!
Then on Friday it looks like “just” a cold rain. So this will be a long-duration mess for us this week.
There’s another window for storminess this weekend. But 7 days out it’s way too soon to be nervous or excited about anything just yet.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 45-50.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 29-33.
TUESDAY: Chance showers. High: Low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Chance light rain/mix. High: Near 40.
THURSDAY: Snow changing to a wintry mix then rain. High: Mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Rain. High: Upper 30s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s
