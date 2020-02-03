× Red Sox Fans: Happy Truck Day!

Boston is moving from football season to baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox equipment truck on Monday departs for spring training in Florida, just hours after the Super Bowl ended.

The truck will make its way on the 1,480-mile trip to the team’s spring training home in Fort Myers.

It’s hauling an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies including more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 400 T-shirts, 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 11.

The Red Sox are still hoping to have a manager in place by spring training.

But chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom says it’s possible they won’t hire someone before pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12. Bloom says it would be ideal to have a replacement for Alex Cora by then, but not at the cost of rushing the process.

The Red Sox let Cora go after Commissioner Rob Manfred identified him as the ringleader in a sign-stealing scheme when he was the bench coach with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Major League Baseball is also looking into whether Cora engaged in similar shenanigans after taking over the Red Sox in 2018.