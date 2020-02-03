AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Trump corrects tweet congratulating Super Bowl champion Chiefs

Posted 9:57 AM, February 3, 2020, by

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after Kendall Fuller #29 intercepted a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers (not pictured) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Author: Lucas Robbins (TEGNA)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the Kansas City Chiefs have represented the “Great State of Kansas” well winning the Super Bowl, but the team plays in Missouri.

Trump deleted the tweet Sunday night shortly after posting it. Yet not before Twitter users caught the president’s mistake.

The president sent out a corrected tweet shortly afterward:

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!”

To his credit, he did mention that the Chiefs represented the whole country. It’s doubtful that the entire nation is proud of them though, ask San Francisco 49ers fans.

And then there’s Missouri, where presumably half the state could be happy for the Chiefs, but maybe the rest of it disenchanted with the league altogether after the St. Louis Rams left to return to Los Angeles in 2016.

Kansas technically doesn’t have an NFL franchise, so one could assume many are Chiefs fans. And if not, what better time to hop on the Kingdom bandwagon.

Around the same time he had tweeted congratulations to the Chiefs, Trump’s reelection campaign commercial was airing during postgame coverage.

