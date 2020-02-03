× UConn student killed in Coventry crash

COVENTRY — The UConn community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a fatal crash Saturday morning.

Police reported 21-year-old Cole Montefusco was killed in a crash on Route 44 around 4 a.m.

The Coventry Police extended its condolences to the family and friends of Montefusco.

UConn also put out a statement:

The UConn community is grieving the loss of our student Cole Montefusco, who died Saturday as a result of an off-campus traffic accident. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and wish them comfort in this difficult time. Cole was a senior studying finance in the UConn School of Business, where his stellar academic performance and talent helped him land a coveted Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst internship and a place in the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity. He was a member of the social fraternity Zeta Beta Tau and was a morale captain for the Huskython fundraiser. He was also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta honor society for academically high-achieving students. Cole exemplified the UConn spirit in his academic perseverance, community involvement and pursuit of his goals. Although his life was tragically cut short, his impact will be long lasting and his memory will be deeply treasured.

The crash still remains under investigation.