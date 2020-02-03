Westerly murder suspect captured and arraigned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON- A Norwich man, who had been on the run for a week, following a murder he allegedly committed in Rhode Island, was captured in Groton over the weekend and faced a New London Judge Monday.

Louis Seignious, 31, was arraigned on multiple charges in his first court appearance after Groton City Police captured him late Saturday afternoon following a tip, from a resident of the Branford Manor Apartments in Groton, that Seignious was there.

“There was like 10 of them hidden like surrounding with guns,” said Jennifer Robinson, a resident of the apartment complex.

It didn’t take police long to know where he was at the apartment complex.

“One of our officers happen to see a subject matching that description given of a male going into this apartment building so Sgt. Lieteau had everyone’s around the building,” said Capt. Eric Jenkins, of Groton City Police.

It was building in 21 that police determined he was likely somewhere in the attic because they saw an access panel in the ceiling broken out.

During the sixth apartment search conducted, police noticed a crack in the ceiling in the upstairs bedroom.

So officers assumed somebody had stepped on the ceiling from above.

“And, they said the next thing you know it was boom! Right through the ceiling he came,” said Capt. Jenkins.

Immediately, Seignious put his hands up after falling through the ceiling and onto the bed below.

“He has his hands up and you know saying ‘don’t shoot me’ or whatever he was saying and you know I give up,” said Jenkins.

Based on surveillance video, police searched the attic and several dumpsters on the property for a weapon, not sound none.

Seignious has a child with a woman, who had been dating his cousin, Vincent Sebastian, 28, whom Seignious allegedly shot to death at the woman’s apartment in Westerly on January 25.

According to a Westerly Police arrest warrant for Seignious, the woman told police that he had told her that, if she had a relationship with the victim, his cousin, there would be problems.

Seignious will be extradited Rhode Island to face after his next court appearance London is scheduled for February 19.